Deaths in DDA’s Dwarka Golf Course: Bodies of three children, ages 8-10, found floating in pond inside the green

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Three small children drowned in a water body inside the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA’s) golf course in Dwarka’s Sector 24 on Thursday (April 30) morning, police said.
The children, of ages between 8 years and 10 years, had not been identified until mid-afternoon on Thursday. All the children appeared to have entered the pond for a bath or swim, police said.
The DDA’s website says the “Dwarka Golf Course (DWGC) is still under construction”. However, residents of the area claimed some people do come to play on the course. Entry to the course is through a large gate manned by security guards. The gate was shut on Thursday afternoon.
According to the DDA’s website, “the facilities that would be available on completion of the project” include an 18-hole golf course, a driving range, and a “6-hole chip and putt course for children and young aspirants”.
Police said a PCR call was received at Dwarka’s Sector 23 police station at 7.07 am on Thursday regarding the drowning of three children. Three fire tenders and a police team led by the station house officer (SHO) of the local police station rushed to the spot and alerted other emergency agencies.
On reaching the location, police found the bodies of the three children in the water body on the golf course premises.
“With the assistance of Fire Brigade personnel, all three children were retrieved from the water,” DCP (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said.
Police found the clothes of some children lying beside the pond, indicating that they had likely entered the water to bathe. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the children may have been playing in the water, an officer said.
Efforts were on to identify the deceased children, police officers said. No complaints of missing persons matching the victims had been received till the filing of this report.
The bodies have been sent for a post mortem examination to determine the cause of death. A case under relevant sections of law was being registered, and further investigation was underway, police said.
The Dwarka golf course sprawls over almost all of Dwarka’s Sector 24, and is bound by the Najafgarh Drain – also known as the Sahibi River – to its west and a smaller drain to its south. The Golf Course Road runs along the eastern perimeter of the course.
Across the Najafgarh Drain is the densely populated neighbourhoods of Samta Enclave in Qutub Vihar and, to its north, Goyla Dairy.
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