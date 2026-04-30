Deaths in DDA’s Dwarka Golf Course: Bodies of three children, ages 8-10, found floating in pond inside the green

The DDA’s website says the “Dwarka Golf Course (DWGC) is still under construction”. (Express photo)

Three small children drowned in a water body inside the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA’s) golf course in Dwarka’s Sector 24 on Thursday (April 30) morning, police said.

The children, of ages between 8 years and 10 years, had not been identified until mid-afternoon on Thursday. All the children appeared to have entered the pond for a bath or swim, police said.

The DDA’s website says the “Dwarka Golf Course (DWGC) is still under construction”. However, residents of the area claimed some people do come to play on the course. Entry to the course is through a large gate manned by security guards. The gate was shut on Thursday afternoon.