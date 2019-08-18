Death by manjha: No closure for families as police say most such cases remain unsolved

As relatives waited for Manav Sharma (28) and his sister Monika (21) to join the annual Rakhi festivities, the two siblings were at the Balaji Action Cancer Hospital in blood-soaked clothes on the afternoon of August 15 .

“I thought he would make it, but he was declared dead on arrival… I called up a relative, but didn’t inform my mother till 5 pm,” said Monika, minutes after her brother was cremated on Saturday.

Manav died after a Chinese manjha (kite string) allegedly slit his throat in Paschim Vihar. The civil engineer, who joined a firm 10 days ago, was on his way to Hari Nagar to celebrate Rakhi with his sister, who was riding pillion. A case under IPC sections 336 (endangering life) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered. No arrest has been made so far.

Additional DCP (Outer) Rajender Singh Sagar said, “We don’t know if someone was flying a kite or if it was a stray string. The manjha is in our custody. We are looking at footage from CCTVs, and for eyewitnesses in nearby buildings.”

He, however, added that the chances of the manjha being caught on CCTV is slim.

On Independence Day, at least nine people were arrested from Outer Delhi for allegedly selling banned Chinese manjha.

Across Delhi, at least 17 cases were registered under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

On July 11, a 33-year-old man and his three-year-old niece fell off the Badarpur flyover, after a manjha allegedly got stuck in the man’s neck while he was riding a motorcycle.

While Mohan Kumar survived, his niece Dipti died. DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said no arrest has been made.

“It’s hard to establish evidence… Who will you arrest?” an officer said.

DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya stressed on the need to “spread awareness about the dangers of using manjha for sport… sensitise youth about how it can effect human beings and animals”.

At the Sharma residence in Buddh Vihar, Monika said: “The scooter in police custody is the only memory of our brother. My elder sister saved money to gift it to him last year.”