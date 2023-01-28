Dean appointment: AIIMS faculty urges authorities to honour seniority

The faculty members of AIIMS Delhi have written to Director Dr M Srinivas requesting him to take seniority into account and adhere to norms and rules while making decisions in the appointment of the dean (Academic) and other senior positions at the institute.AII

“AIIMS has always contributed to the best of medical education, patient care, and research and remained at the forefront in serving humanity. The faculty members of this institute deserve the utmost dignity and respect. We believe that seniority in respect to the seniormost positions like Dean should be maintained and should not be overlooked,” said the letter by the Faculty Association of AIIMS Delhi (FAIMS) on January 27.

The letter added that there are apprehensions among faculty members that seniority and hierarchy may be overlooked in the appointment of the dean after the superannuation of the current dean on January 31.

“We believe and also request you to consider seniority and hierarchy while making appointments to the senior positions like dean at AIIMS,” said the letter undersigned by Prof Achal Kumar Shrivastava and Dr Harshal Ramesh Salve, the president and general secretary of the association respectively.

In the letter, the association urged the director to take seniority into account to motivate the faculty members who are already serving at the institute.

“The unbiased decisions of the administration will further motivate faculty members who are already serving to give their best. FAIMS believes and is confident that prevailing rules, processes, and norms envisaged in the Constitution of the Institute will be followed in appointing a person for such a position,” the letter read.