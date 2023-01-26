Deaf sportspersons to be treated on par with para sportspersons, can’t be discriminated against: Delhi HC

While hearing a plea seeking equal treatment of deaf sportspersons, the Delhi High Court has held that in principle, deaf sportspersons and para sportspersons would have to be treated equally and neither category could be discriminated against the other.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh was hearing a plea moved by four sportspersons with 100 per cent disability in speaking and hearing as per the disability certificates granted to them. They moved the court stating that “Deaf Asian Games” had not been included in the category of deaf sports, the Centre’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) had not been made applicable to deaf sportspersons and that post-retirement benefits given to deaf sportspersons were not the same as those given to other sportspersons. TOPS is already applicable to para sportspersons and should be extended to deaf sportspersons as well, it was further argued.

In her January 19 order, Justice Singh said, “In principle, there can be no doubt and even the court confirms that deaf sportspersons and para sportspersons would have to be treated equally and neither category can be discriminated against the other. However, on the specific issues highlighted by the petitioners, this court is of the opinion that the same ought to be considered by the respondent after taking an overall view of the matter.”

Disposing of the plea, the court directed the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to take a decision on the specific issues, which is “fair to persons suffering from speaking and hearing disabilities”. “The said decision shall be taken within a period of three months from today. In the meantime, since there are certain tournaments which are stated to be going on, if any interim support is to be given, the same shall be considered within four weeks,” it directed.

The athletes argued that sportspersons with hearing disabilities were not treated on par with other sportspersons. It is said that the cash awards and schemes available to other sportspersons do not apply in the same manner to persons with disabilities and for Para-Olympic sports. The plea sought a direction to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to frame proper policies in respect of deaf sports as well. In March 2022, the court directed the Centre to submit an applicable “award policy” pertaining to Para-Olympics as well as Deaflympics.

The Centre argued that as per its latest policy issued in March 2020, various para sports, blind sports, and deaf sports had also been considered and proper cash and other awards had been announced by the government. The Centre also said the relief sought by the sportspersons could be treated as a representation on which the ministry would take a decision.

The high court, however, observed that while there can be no doubt that persons with disabilities should not to be discriminated against, policies and schemes are in the government’s domain and that the court cannot direct a specific benefit to be given.