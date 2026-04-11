‘Don’t want public at receiving end’: Deadlines in focus, Delhi govt tweaks road repair tender process in relief for contractors

In the wake of sharp rise in bitumen prices impacting the road works across the Capital amid the ongoing war in West Asia, the Delhi government has tweaked the tender process to cushion contractors from the fluctuating prices, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Friday. The Delhi government, he said, has introduced Clause 10CC of the General Conditions of Contract (GCC), which provides for price adjustment to account for fluctuations in the cost of key inputs during the execution period, for the road strengthening works.

“There is an impact on the ongoing road works due to supply issues due to the war. Bitumen is largely required for repairing roads and strengthening works…As the road works are impacted due to a sharp rise in bitumen prices, we got requests from contractors and market experts to provide relief so that projects can be completed on time… A meeting was held to decide the terms and conditions to address such unforeseen changes in the prices,” the Minister said, adding, “We don’t want the public at the receiving end.”

Even as the PWD aimed to complete projects spanning 400 km by March, the deadline had to be extended to July 31 in the aftermath of the conflict between US-Israel and Iran, which has hit the bitumen supply. Road works spanning 150 km have so far been completed. Additionally, the PWD also aims to finish projects across 600 km in the Capital before the end of the year. PWD manages 1,400 km of key arterial stretches including flyovers, underpasses and subways in the national capital.

Clause 10CC, according to officials, is used by central agencies such as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Central Public Works Department (CPWD). It enables contractors to receive compensation for increase or decrease in expenses related to labour, materials such as cement, steel and bitumen, fuel, and other essential components of construction.The provision is aimed at mitigating the financial impact of market volatility on contractors and ensuring that long-term infrastructure projects are executed smoothly without delays caused by rising input costs.

Singh said that the clause 10CC is part of the NHAI contracts as they work on large scale projects on long stretches spanning two to three years.

Road repairing and strengthening work under PWD are usually completed in six to eight months. “But, looking at the current situation as well as the future, we have decided to complete road repairing and strengthening works in big packages instead of floating small tenders…Thirteen-month tender projects are being floated…With this, the projects will not stop and the contractors will also get some relief from the price fluctuations amid the war-like situation,” said the Minister.

The slight tweak in the tender process, an official said, will help in finishing the projects on time as well as provide relief to contractors who are currently facing the price variations and fluctuations. “The monsoon and winter deadline needs to be adhered… Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is implemented in November due to a spike in pollution levels,” said the official.

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Welcoming the move, a contractor said, “This will help as the work will not stop. At present, work is going on at some places where they have stocked up materials. It will also help us cost escalation. ”

Repairing of roads was one of the key focus areas of the BJP government and it was also one of the poll promises in the run up to Assembly elections 2025.