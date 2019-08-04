Delhi: 1 dead, 2 injured after truck falls off flyover at IP Estate

A 45-year-old man was killed and two people injured after a truck they were travelling in fell off a flyover in Central Delhi’s IP Estate early Saturday morning.

Eyewitnesses said the victims, who were trapped inside the truck, were pulled out after gas cutters were used to cut through the mangled vehicle.

Police identified the truck driver, who died on the spot, as Mohammed Jallaluddin, a resident of Mewat district in Haryana.

The other two victims, Sarukh (22) and Wazid (25), both helpers, suffered injuries and are recuperating in a hospital.

“Jallaluddin was working for a Rajasthan-based transporter and was transporting capsicums from Maharashtra’s Kolhapur to the Azadpur market,” said DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

The truck was supposed to reach Azadpur market by 3 am, but was delayed due to a traffic snarl. As per preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said, the driver was speeding to make up for the delay.

The incident took place around 4.45 am near the Ring Road bypass flyover, when the driver lost control of the vehicle. “It first hit the railing of the flyover and then tipped over, falling 25 feet below. Police were informed about the incident around 4.50 am by locals. We had to use gas cutters to take out three persons trapped inside,” an officer said.

“They were taken to a nearby hospital where Jallaluddin was declared dead on arrival, while the other two are undergoing treatment,” he added.

Police are awaiting the post-mortem report. Family members of the truck driver have been informed about the incident, police said.