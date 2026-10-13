‘Dead in front of my eyes’: Mother recalls man’s fatal assault over Delhi Metro seat

Durga and her son, Pawan Sharma, 46, were returning home on October 8 when an argument over a senior citizen’s seat on the Delhi Metro turned deadly and a former IAS officer and his son allegedly assaulted him.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiOct 13, 2026 07:41 AM IST
delhi metro assault deathDurga and her son, Pawan Sharma (inset), 46, were returning home on October 8 when an argument over a senior citizen’s seat on the Delhi Metro turned deadly. (Express Photo: Afshana Ali Bhat)
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“My son died in front of my eyes, and I could not do anything,” said Durga as she struggled to speak. Every horrific moment is still playing out in her mind in vivid details, she said, grieving the loss at her home in Yamuna Vihar of Northeast Delhi. She was surrounded by her daughter-in-law Anjali, grandchildren and acquaintances who had come to console Sharma’s death on Monday.

Durga and her son, Pawan Sharma, 46, were returning home on October 8 when an argument over a senior citizen’s seat on the Delhi Metro turned deadly and a former IAS officer and his son allegedly assaulted him. Identified as Sanjay Pratap Singh, the former IAS officer and his son were arrested a day later.

Durga, in her 70s, broke down as she recalled what happened. “I was sitting next to my son when someone shook him and asked him to get up. All my son said was, ‘Why talk like that?’ I said the same thing. My son got up and gave up his seat. I got up too. That was when the man became aggressive and hit him. When I intervened, the man held my hands and pushed me back. Things went ugly from there,” she said.

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What followed, she said, was a brutal assault. “All I saw was my son being beaten up. I was shouting… no one came forward to help. At one point, I saw him getting choked, after which he just fell to the ground. People poured water on him, pressed his chest, but he did not get up,” she added.

Pawan would have turned 47 on November 2. “They hit him the way boxers punch. This is how educated people who were once a part of the bureaucracy behave ” she rued.

On the day of the incident, Durga and Pawan had gone to visit her younger son, Deepak, who was unwell, at his Gurugram home. After the visit, Deepak dropped them at the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station around 4 pm. About an hour later, he received a call from his mother, who said, “Sab barbaad ho gaya” (Everything is over).”

Deepak immediately left for Delhi and reached LNJP Hospital, only to learn that his brother had been declared dead. “My brother was soft-spoken. He never picked a fight with anyone. He had a small social circle, and was devoted to his family,” he added.

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At Pawan’s Yamuna Vihar home, his wife, and their daughter, Anishka, who is in Class 10, were shocked into silence.

The couple’s son, Divyansh, a student of Delhi University, said, “We want justice. Those who killed my father can’t be out on the streets. They can do this to anyone else too,” he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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