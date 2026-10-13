‘Dead in front of my eyes’: Mother recalls man’s fatal assault over Delhi Metro seat

“My son died in front of my eyes, and I could not do anything,” said Durga as she struggled to speak. Every horrific moment is still playing out in her mind in vivid details, she said, grieving the loss at her home in Yamuna Vihar of Northeast Delhi. She was surrounded by her daughter-in-law Anjali, grandchildren and acquaintances who had come to console Sharma’s death on Monday.

Durga and her son, Pawan Sharma, 46, were returning home on October 8 when an argument over a senior citizen’s seat on the Delhi Metro turned deadly and a former IAS officer and his son allegedly assaulted him. Identified as Sanjay Pratap Singh, the former IAS officer and his son were arrested a day later.

Durga, in her 70s, broke down as she recalled what happened. “I was sitting next to my son when someone shook him and asked him to get up. All my son said was, ‘Why talk like that?’ I said the same thing. My son got up and gave up his seat. I got up too. That was when the man became aggressive and hit him. When I intervened, the man held my hands and pushed me back. Things went ugly from there,” she said.

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What followed, she said, was a brutal assault. “All I saw was my son being beaten up. I was shouting… no one came forward to help. At one point, I saw him getting choked, after which he just fell to the ground. People poured water on him, pressed his chest, but he did not get up,” she added.

Pawan would have turned 47 on November 2. “They hit him the way boxers punch. This is how educated people who were once a part of the bureaucracy behave ” she rued.

On the day of the incident, Durga and Pawan had gone to visit her younger son, Deepak, who was unwell, at his Gurugram home. After the visit, Deepak dropped them at the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station around 4 pm. About an hour later, he received a call from his mother, who said, “Sab barbaad ho gaya” (Everything is over).”

Deepak immediately left for Delhi and reached LNJP Hospital, only to learn that his brother had been declared dead. “My brother was soft-spoken. He never picked a fight with anyone. He had a small social circle, and was devoted to his family,” he added.

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At Pawan’s Yamuna Vihar home, his wife, and their daughter, Anishka, who is in Class 10, were shocked into silence.

The couple’s son, Divyansh, a student of Delhi University, said, “We want justice. Those who killed my father can’t be out on the streets. They can do this to anyone else too,” he added.