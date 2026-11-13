Dead fish in Yamuna again: Government says filing FIR to investigate ‘fake’ info, ‘role’ of AAP workers

A day after hundreds of dead fish were spotted in the Yamuna near Sonia Vihar – the second such incident in less than a month – the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control department approached the police on Thursday seeking an FIR over social media posts alleging that chemicals were being sprayed into the river ahead of Chhath Puja.

In its complaint, the department termed the allegations “fake information” circulated with “malafide intentions” to create panic and tarnish the government’s image ahead of the festival on November 15 and 16.

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh alleged that some people were deliberately dumping dead fish. “As soon as ferry services started operating on the Yamuna, just a day later, officials from our department informed me that some people were dumping dead fish into Yamuna,” he told mediapersons.