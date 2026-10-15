‘Unusual, threat to biodiversity’: Thousands of dead fish found along Yamuna banks

Thousands of dead fish found along the banks of the Yamuna near Burari in North Delhi on Wednesday have sparked concerns among experts.

The incident occurred in the stretch upstream of the Wazirabad Barrage, where recurring fish deaths have occurred. Species including Tilapia and Common Carp were found washed ashore and floating in shallow water.

Bhim Singh Rawat, an expert on Yamuna and member of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP), said the recurring mass mortality of fish in this stretch was concerning. “This latest incident, occurring just after the monsoon season, is particularly unusual and poses a serious threat to the river’s remaining aquatic biodiversity,” he said.