DDU college cites fund crunch over releasing full salary: Governing body chairman hits out

After Delhi University’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College notified that it could pay its teachers only a portion of their July salary because of “paucity of funds”, its Governing Body chairman hit back stating there is Rs 25 crore in its bank account.

The college — one of the 12 DU college’s fully funded by the Delhi government — issued a notice stating it has retained Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 from the salary of Assistant Professors and Associate Professors for the month of July . “This is for the information of all permanent teaching staff that due to paucity of funds, Rs 30,000 has been retained from Net salary of Assistant Professors and Rs 50,000 from Net Salary of Associate Professors /Professors for the month of July 2022. The same will be released as and when the funds are available,” read the notice issued by officiating principal Hem Chand Jain. Teachers have not been paid their salary for the month of August.

GB Chairman Sunil Kumar wrote to the principal in an email on Friday, claiming: “Why was this not brought before the Governing body and treasurer of the college (for) discussion and decision? How has this kind of decision been taken when we have more than Rs 25 crore in the Fixed Deposit of the college? The Directorate of Education has made all payments that are due to the college on a quarterly basis. The question arises as to what have you done with this money?… A full financial audit needs to be (carried out) and responsibility fixed as to where the Delhi government salary grant had been (spent).”

Principal Jain could not be reached for comment.