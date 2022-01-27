Delhi: DDMA to take call today on Covid restrictions

With daily Covid cases as well as positivity rate gradually dipping in the capital, curbs such as the weekend curfew and odd-even scheme for markets and malls could soon be lifted, said sources Wednesday.

The capital recorded 7,498 cases on Wednesday at a positivity rate of 10.59%, significantly lower than this wave’s peak but higher than the figures on Monday and Tuesday. Delhi also recorded 29 fatalities Wednesday, taking January’s total toll to 603, which is the highest since the 740 deaths reported in June when the delta variant-driven wave in the city was waning.



“There is a meeting tomorrow. Weekend curfew, odd-even and opening of all shops in the markets and malls are expected to be lifted from next week but the exact dates will be discussed in the meeting by the CM and the L-G. Cinema halls and restaurants may also be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity,” the source said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on Thursday at 12.30 pm to discuss Covid restrictions and the ongoing situation in the city. The meeting will be attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DDMA Chairman and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other experts and officials.

After receiving several requests, the government had sent a proposal to the L-G to lift the weekend curfew and other restrictions but he approved to open only private offices and rejected the recommendations seeking the removal of the weekend curfew and the odd-even arrangement at the markets.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal said the L-G and the government are working together and will ease restrictions as soon as possible so that people’s livelihood and economic activities can return to normalcy. He also said resentment aimed at the L-G on social media was unfounded and that everyone was working for the betterment of the city. A source said the matter is listed for discussion Thursday, and a final decision could emerge afterwards.

Another agenda of the DDMA meeting is to review the Covid situation in NCT of Delhi and discuss the implementation of graded action plan level 4 – red. It will also review the vaccination programme and the ratification of orders issued since the last DDMA meeting. The department of health and family welfare will make a presentation and the DDMA will discuss other issues with the permission of the chair.

“The cases have marginally increased today and the positivity rate too. The restrictions may be lifted by next week if the cases continue to drop,” said a senior government official.