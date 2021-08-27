Delhi: DDMA to discuss school reopening, senior classes first

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will discuss reopening of schools in the city Friday. Hundreds of parents who had been consulted earlier said they were ready for schools to restart. Earlier in the week, an expert committee had submitted a report to DDMA recommending a phase-wise reopening of schools.

At present, students from class X, XI and XII can go to school for practical classes, board exams related work and admission related formalities.

Officials said according to the recommendations of the committee, classes for students in the senior sections and board classes should start first. The middle section — classes IX to VI — can then be started if there is no increase in the number of Covid cases. Primary classes will be the last to restart, as per the recommendations.

Schools in Delhi have been shut since March 2020, with a small window in February when they reopened for senior classes for close to a month, before cases started increasing again in March.

In the meeting, the modalities of reopening, how many students should be allowed, the timelines for vaccinating children as well as teachers will be discussed, sources said.

The expert committee was set up by L-G Anil Baijal in the first week of April to assess if schools should be reopened, considering that cases in Delhi have remained under 100 for several weeks and the positivity rate under 0.1%.

The number of Covid cases, positivity rate and deaths in Delhi has remained low since July. For most of August, daily cases have remained under the 50 mark. Over the past week, only one Covid death has been recorded.