scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Must Read

Delhi: DDMA to discuss school reopening, senior classes first

At present, students from class X, XI and XII can go to school for practical classes, board exams related work and admission related formalities.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 27, 2021 1:32:46 am
Delhi schools, DDMA, Delhi schools reopening, Covid-19, delhi news, indian express, indian express newsOfficials said according to the recommendations of the committee, classes for students in the senior sections and board classes should start first. (Representational)

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will discuss reopening of schools in the city Friday. Hundreds of parents who had been consulted earlier said they were ready for schools to restart. Earlier in the week, an expert committee had submitted a report to DDMA recommending a phase-wise reopening of schools.

At present, students from class X, XI and XII can go to school for practical classes, board exams related work and admission related formalities.

Officials said according to the recommendations of the committee, classes for students in the senior sections and board classes should start first. The middle section — classes IX to VI — can then be started if there is no increase in the number of Covid cases. Primary classes will be the last to restart, as per the recommendations.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Schools in Delhi have been shut since March 2020, with a small window in February when they reopened for senior classes for close to a month, before cases started increasing again in March.

In the meeting, the modalities of reopening, how many students should be allowed, the timelines for vaccinating children as well as teachers will be discussed, sources said.

The expert committee was set up by L-G Anil Baijal in the first week of April to assess if schools should be reopened, considering that cases in Delhi have remained under 100 for several weeks and the positivity rate under 0.1%.

Click here for more

The number of Covid cases, positivity rate and deaths in Delhi has remained low since July. For most of August, daily cases have remained under the 50 mark. Over the past week, only one Covid death has been recorded.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 26: Latest News

Advertisement