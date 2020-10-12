DDMA relaxes ban on gatherings till Oct 31

The seating capacity will be determined by DM & DCP

Gatherings of less than 200 people will be allowed at Durga puja pandals and at Dussehra celebrations in the city till the end of the month. Food stalls, fairs, exhibitions, rallies and processions will not be allowed, though.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a fresh set of guidelines for holding congregations and gatherings, with strict adherence to laid down Covid-19 safety protocols ahead of the festive season. Permission for each gathering will have to be sought.

“Each such permission shall be jointly granted by District Magistrate and District DCP concerned on the basis of joint inspection report of area Executive Magistrate, area SHO and Licensing Inspector of Municipal Corporation concerned, which shall clearly certify that the festival/celebration site is suitable for the conduct of the event…,” the order said.

The district magistrate concerned and DCPs will appoint an officer of suitable seniority as nodal officer for each site and venue of Ramleela, Puja Pandal, etc, said the order.

Organisers will have to record the event on video from beginning to end on a daily basis and the unedited recording will have to be provided to nodal officers within three hours of closing of the event/programme.

The capacity of each event site will be decided on the basis of the area and social distancing norms laid down in the Ministry of Home Affairs order issued on September 30. In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons, it said. In open spaces, the number will be decided keeping the size of the ground or space in view, and with the strict observance of social distancing norms.

The seating capacity for each such site shall be certified by District Magistrate and District DCP, said the order.

Event organisers will ensure separate entry and exit at each event site, it added.

In an order, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, who is also the Chairman of DDMA’s state executive committee, said all event organisers will have to obtain requisite permission from district magistrates concerned for organising the events.

