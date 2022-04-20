scorecardresearch
Masks mandatory in Delhi again, Rs 500 fine for violators

The decision was taken during a meeting amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed in case of any violations.

Amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has made masks mandatory in public places again. After a meeting on Wednesday, the DDMA said a fine of Rs 500 would be imposed on violators.

The DDMA also directed authorities to begin aggressive testings across the city.

During the meeting, health officials were asked to keep a close watch on the B.1.10 and B.1.12 variants of Covid-19, which are likely to be more transmissible. The DDMA sought genome sequencing testing on all RT-PCR positive samples.

It added that schools would remain open.

