Masks mandatory in Delhi again, Rs 500 fine for violators

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 20, 2022 1:06:03 pm
Updated: April 20, 2022 1:06:03 pm
Amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has made masks mandatory in public places again. After a meeting on Wednesday, the DDMA said a fine of Rs 500 would be imposed on violators.
The DDMA also directed authorities to begin aggressive testings across the city.
During the meeting, health officials were asked to keep a close watch on the B.1.10 and B.1.12 variants of Covid-19, which are likely to be more transmissible. The DDMA sought genome sequencing testing on all RT-PCR positive samples.
It added that schools would remain open.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-