Following DDMA guidelines, Puja committees create tanks within premises for idol immersion

This year, most Durga Puja committees have made tanks within their premises for idol immersion after the DDMA released guidelines prohibiting processions and gatherings in the national capital.

At CR Park’s Kali Mandir, a ‘pond’ has been made within the complex so as to facilitate an immersion without a procession. Prodip Ganguly, Secretary, CR Park Kali Mandir Society said that a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) tank was made for the purpose. The process and rituals will take place at noon on Friday.

In the D block of CR Park too, a similar tank was made. Members of the committee said they will take a round of the ground before the immersion process starts.

Every other year, crowds would gather for the immersion procession and some of them would go on the truck for the immersion.

This year, the DDMA guidelines stated that no melas, fairs, rallies and processions would be allowed. All organisers had to get prior permission from their respective DMs. Separate entry and exits were created for visitors.