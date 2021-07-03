DDMA allows reopening of Laxmi Nagar market after being shut for four days

The Delhi administration had sealed the Laxmi Nagar market over violation of COVID protocols till July 5, 2021. Express Photo by Gajenra Yadav

The Delhi disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed reopening of the Laxmi Nagar market and surrounding markets from Saturday, provided Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is strictly followed. The order was issued on Friday, following a meeting between DDMA (East), Delhi Police, the MCD and the Market Association.

The order stated that the markets, which were closed since Tuesday, will reopen on the condition that the Market Association and Chamber of Trade and Industry, will ensure social distancing is maintained. Shopkeepers are also expected to ensure that distance is maintained and visitors are not allowed inside the premises without masks. The district police has been urged to increase the number of personnel and the traffic police will regulate traffic to ensure no crowding around the market.

The order stated, “Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers under section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the DDMA, District East, hereby directs that the Main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding Bazaars/markets like Mangal Bazar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar etc are hereby allowed to open with effect 03.07.2021 with aforesaid conditions.” The DCP (East), EDMC and the Market association, are tasked with ensuring strict compliance of the order.

The CDMO (East) will set up a mobile testing facility for shopkeepers and shoppers. District authorities will organise special vaccination drives for the shopkeepers and vendors at nearby centres. Further, authorities are expected to keep strict vigil and submit regular status reports.

The Delhi administration had sealed the Laxmi Nagar market over violation of Covid protocols till July 5 on June 29. It has been remaining shut since Tuesday following a report by the SDM, Preet Vihar, which stated that vendors and public had not been following Covid appropriate behaviour due to high footfall on last Saturday.