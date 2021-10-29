DDMA allows Chhath Puja celebrations at designated sites except Yamuna river bank

Ghats for the celebration of Chhath Pooja will not be set up along the banks of Yamuna, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an order on Friday.

“The celebration of Chhath Pooja during the month of November shall be allowed only at designated sites outside containment zones with requisite permission from the district magistrate. No site shall be designated on the bank of river Yamuna,” the DDMA order said.

While, DDMA had earlier denied permission to celebrate the festival in public, citing restrictions in place because of the pandemic.

After protests from Delhi BJP and Congress, the Delhi government had written to the Centre seeking permission for public celebrations. When that did not yield any results, a DDMA meeting was held to allow celebration.

The authority said designated sites will be identified and managed by the respective district magistrate in coordination with concerned departments agencies.