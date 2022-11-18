Office locked, vehicle taken away: Delhi L-G moves against Jasmine Shah

In what could further escalate tensions between his office and the AAP government, Delhi L-G VK Saxena has ordered that Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, “be restricted from discharge of functions as V-C” and also be barred from using “any privileges and facilities connected with the office of VC, DDCD with immediate effect”.

Shah and the Delhi government are yet to respond to the order.

An order dated November 17 and signed Vijendra Singh Rawat, Director (Planning), Government of NCT of Delhi, states: “Head of Office/Deputy Secretary DDCD is hereby directed to give effect to this order immediately by taking the following measures: a) Office chamber of VC, DDCD at 33, Shamnath Marg may be locked in order of (sic) prevent access of the premises. b) The vehicle and manpower/staff facility shall stand withdrawn with immediate effect.”

It copies the following “for necessary action”: “The Divisional Commissioner, GNCTD for providing necessary assistance of area’s SDM for effective execution of this order; Secretary (GAD), GNCTD for similar action in respect of office chamber in Delhi Secretariat; Pradeep Tayal, Head of office, DDCD through Secretary, DDCD”.

It has also been copied “for kind information” to “Pr. Secretary to L-G; SO to Chief Secretary, GNCTD; PS to Principal Secretary (Planning), GNCTD”.

It was following a complaint from BJP MP Parvesh Singh Verma that the Planning Department of Delhi government had issued a showcause notice to Shah. In his complaint, submitted in September, Verma had said that Shah, while working as the DDDC vice-chairperson, “acted as official spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party for political gains, which is in violation of established procedures”.

Responding to the showcause notice, Shah had said that it had been issued at the behest of the L-G and Verma: “I have seen the notice issued by the planning department, on behest of the L-G and BJP MP Verma. The L-G has no jurisdiction over the office of the DDDC vice-chairperson, which is a minister-rank position appointed by the Delhi Cabinet.”

Shah is also the architect of Delhi’s first comprehensive Outcome Budget for 2017-18, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India to bring in complete transparency and accountability in public spending.

AAP government’s ambitious rozgaar budget of 2022-23, under which it aims to provide 20 lakhs jobs, was prepared under the supervision of Shah. He has also pushed to increase the staff numbers in the DDDC.

He has also worked on several crucial transport reforms of the Delhi government, such as the Electric Vehicle Policy, Common Mobility Card, bus route rationalisation, last-mile connectivity initiative, large-scale induction of electric buses, among other projects.

Before joining AAP, Shah also worked at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), where he was the Deputy Director of its South Asia office, and, prior to that, at the Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy.

He has completed B.Tech. and M.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Madras and a MPA degree from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, New York, where he was a Fulbright-Nehru Fellow.