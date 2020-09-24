DDA’s public consultation for Master Plan 2041

Residents also pointed out that some colonies had adopted good practices for solid waste management while others were still struggling with collection and segregation of waste. (Representational)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Wednesday organised a public consultation with residents and RWAs of Group Housing Colonies in Delhi, during which the participants suggested that the agency look into issues of access, maintenance and security of shared and common spaces in the next Master Plan.

At present, the DDA is holding discussions with different stakeholders of the city to form Master Plan 2041 as the present master plan will expire next year. A senior DDA official said that issues related to terraces, parks, common toilets and security facilities were also discussed and residents said the focus should be on ensuring more green cover.

Residents also pointed out that some colonies had adopted good practices for solid waste management while others were still struggling with collection and segregation of waste.

“They also called for promoting solar panel installations, underground cabling of electricity and OFC infrastructure, which may be included in future plans,” the official said.

Ensuring fire safety and provision of lifts were other concerns related to redevelopment and upgradation, he said. Some participants also suggested creating specific redevelopment policy for group housing colonies with planned densification and upgradation of infrastructure, he said.

The DDA will also accept inputs through its public portal.

