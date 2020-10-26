DDA’s new web portal to cater to housing bids

The website will help people make direct payment online, said a senior DDA official.

The DDA plans to do away with the process of getting forms and brochures from banks to apply for its housing schemes, as it is developing a web portal for the same. The decision has been taken to reduce person-to-person contact and prevent spread of Covid-19 as well as to promote online modes for public dealing.

Earlier, forms and brochures were bought from empanelled banks or DDA offices by paying a requisite amount and had to be submitted at these places along with a banker’s cheque or demand draft (DD) for the registration fee. The website will help people make direct payment online, said a senior DDA official.

The DDA is planning to launch its 2020 housing scheme, in which 843 flats will be on offer: 215 Higher Income Group flats near Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh Metro station, 352 Middle Income Group flats in Dwarka Sector 19-B, and 276 Economically Weaker Section flats in Dwarka’s Manglapuri.

The official said people will be able to generate user IDs through the website, through which they will be able to apply, choose their options and preferences, and pay registration fee. If they are selected in the draw of lots, they can undertake the other formalities through the portal. People will have the option of uploading documents too on the same, he said.

“The portal, however, will not just be restricted for housing but can also be used for other DDA services and for internal activities,” the official said.

He said the banks would no longer be intermediary between the DDA and people but one would have the option to go to them for loans.

In its upcoming housing scheme this year, DDA has introduced a new clause under which one can choose the kind of flat they want in a society. However, applicants will have to pay extra money for it.

