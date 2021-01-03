DDA’s new housing scheme launched: Here’s how you can apply

The scheme was virtually launched by DDA vice-chairman Anurag Jain. (Representational)

The Delhi Development Authority launched a new housing scheme Saturday with over 1,300 flats, mostly for middle-income groups, at various locations in Delhi including Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

The “Housing Scheme 2021” is an exclusively online scheme accepting “only online” applications from Indian citizens above the age of 18. For High Income Groups(HIG), Low Income Group (LIG), and Economically Weaker Sections(EWS)/Janta categories, the number of flats on offer are 254, 52, and 291 respectively.

DDA is accepting applications till February 16, 2021

How to apply for the DDA scheme

Applicants can only apply online. All those interested are required to visit DDA’s website i.e. http://www.dda.org.in

Applicants applying for flats under the scheme shall have to deposit application money as detailed below

* EWS – Rs 25,000

* LIG – Rs 1,00,00

* MIG – Rs 2,00,00

* HIG – Rs 2,00,000

However, if the applicant is giving preference for over one category, he/she has to deposit application money of highest category

Application once submitted cannot be withdrawn

Process od application, issuance of the demand letter, possession letter, conveyance deed etc will be through online mode only. Applicants are advised to keep their login credentials safe with them and not to share them with anyone.

A look at the guidelines to apply for the DDA scheme

The applicant must not own any residential plot area exceeding 67 sqm in full or part on a freehold or leasehold basis in Delhi, New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment. This is applicable to his/her spouses and other dependents including unmarried children.

Spouses can apply for the scheme separately, and if both are declared successful, only one shall be allotted a flat. Two people can also apply a single application under “joint applicant.”

Barring EWS category, there is no income criterion for other categories.

The annual income of EWS category applicants should not exceed 3 lakh and their household income 10 lakh.

Applicants should have a bank account and a PAN card in order to apply.

The scheme was virtually launched by DDA vice-chairman Anurag Jain.