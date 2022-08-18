scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

DDA’s mini draw for special housing scheme in Sept

The DDA in December last year launched the new special housing scheme with about 18,000 flats on offer. All units were drawn from its old inventory.D

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 18, 2022 2:11:29 am
Most of the remaining flats would be part of the mini draw. (Representational image)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has planned a mini draw of lots in September for waitlisted applicants of its special housing scheme 2021 for flats in Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola among other places, officials said.
Senior officials said 2,420 people are on the waitlist who would be eligible for the draw.

The DDA in December last year launched the new special housing scheme with about 18,000 flats on offer. All units were drawn from its old inventory. However, it went ahead with 9,790 flats as it only got 12,387 applicants who deposited the requisite registration fee. The land-owning agency had said that 9,790 flats were put in the final draw
and 5,227 flats have been allotted to successful applicants.

Most of the remaining flats would be part of the mini draw.

In a public notice issued Tuesday, the DDA said waitlisted applicants should deposit the registration money.
Payment is to be made via RTGS/NEFT mode, and payment made through any other mode “will not be entertained”, according to the notice.

The maximum price of a flat is about Rs 2.14 crore in the HIG category in Jasola. The inventory consists of 205 HIG flats, 976 MIG flats, 11,452 LIG flats and 5,702 flats under the EWS/Janta flats category. Around 8,000 of these flats are in Narela and the remaining are spread around in areas like Rohini, Dwarka, Siraspur, Ramgarh, and Lok Nayak Puram, according to details provided by the DDA at the time of launch.

A senior DDA official said connectivity could be one of the reasons behind the reluctance of a large number of people. “However, things are rapidly changing in these areas as DDA along with other agencies is constantly upgrading the infrastructure in the area, and several new infrastructure projects including knowledge city, Metro, and a third ring road would be coming up in areas like Narela soon,” he said.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 02:11:29 am

Premium
