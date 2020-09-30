DDA’s housing scheme to have option of choosing type of flat

This time, the DDA has come out with only new flats, and in areas that have Metro connectivity and other amenities.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has introduced a new clause in its upcoming housing scheme, to be launched in December, under which one can choose the kind of flat they want in a society. However, applicants will have to pay extra money for it.

The proposal to introduced ‘preferential location charges’, which will be between 1.5% and 3% of the total cost of the flat, was passed in a meeting of the DDA’s highest decision making authority Tuesday.

“If one wants green facing, ground floor, corner location, facing green area or facing main road, one will have to pay between 1.5% and 3% of the total cost,” said DDA commissioner (housing) Rajiv Gandhi. However, no preferential location charges for floor will be levied for allotment of ground floor to persons with disability, Gandhi said.

On offer in the scheme are 843 flats — 215 Higher Income Group (HIG) flats near Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh Metro station, 352 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats in Dwarka Sector 19-B, and 276 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Dwarka’s Manglapuri. A senior official said a percentage of flats which are in good locations such as Jasola and Dwarka will also be brought under the ambit.

This time, the DDA has come out with only new flats, and in areas that have Metro connectivity and other amenities, in an attempt to reaffirm its image as the agency with better facilities than private ones, senior officials said.

In three-four months after December, the process of scrutiny of applicants, draw of lots, issuance of demand-cum-allotment letters and handing over the flats would be done. Successful candidates have the option to surrender their flats after the draw within a prescribed period, else allotment will be automatically cancelled.

