DDA worry: Smaller flats in new scheme might not find takers

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) fears it might not have enough buyers for flats put up for sale in this year’s housing scheme.

While the authority has received 45,000 applicants for 18,000 flats across four categories, the majority are for the higher income group (HIG) and middle income group (MIG) homes. For the 15,000-odd lower income group (LIG) and economically weaker section (EWS) category flats, only 9,000 applications have been received.

There are 8,383 LIG and 7,496 EWS category flats on sale across Delhi, including in areas such as Vasant Kunj, Narela, Bawana and Rohini. The figures suggest a sharp decline from the 2014 housing scheme, when the DDA had received 7.5 lakh applications for over 25,000 flats. That time, too, over 10,000 people had returned flats due to small sizes and remote locations with insufficient amenities.

DDA commissioner (housing) Rajiv Gandhi, however, maintained that people who have applied by paying Rs 2 lakh for MIG and HIG flats are also eligible to buy EWS and LIG flats, so, at this stage, the authority cannot comment on the final outcome.

Another official, however, said people applying for HIG and MIG flats usually do not opt for smaller flats even if their name is chosen during the draw of lots.

“Even some MIG flats in Narela may not find buyers as people have applied, hoping they will get Vasant Kunj homes during the draw of lots. In case that doesn’t happen, people may not opt for a far-off location,” he said.

“The response is not very encouraging but we are in the process of developing Narela. In the coming years, one will see more educational institutes come up there, more job opportunities and a better transport system. If we could not sell the flats in this scheme, we will sell it in the future. The demand in these areas will expand majorly in the coming years,” said DDA vice-chairperson Tarun Kapoor.

He said there are plans of making knowledge parks and trading hubs in Narela, for which the DDA will provide land so the area gets developed faster. “Also, the Metro will penetrate further,” he said.

Another DDA official said the problem with EWS category is that even banks are not very supportive in giving loans to people who want such homes because they fear repayment might be an issue. For those applying for EWS flats, the annual income should not be more than Rs 3 lakh.

DDA is planning to conduct the draw of lots in July, and allotment of flats from August onward.