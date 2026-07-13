Unauthorised construction to be demolished within 72 hrs of detection: DDA issues SOP 

The DDA has introduced a new SOP to demolish unauthorised construction and encroachments within 72 hours of detection. (Representative image)

Unauthorised construction and encroachment on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land will be demolished within 72 hours of detection under a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the agency for its Flying Squad Teams and Quick Response Teams (QRTs).

The SOP was issued days after Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a meeting of the DDA’s Advisory Council and directed a zero-tolerance approach towards encroachment across the Capital, according to the DDA.

Unauthorised construction has come under the spotlight after a recent collapse of a five-storey building near Saket Metro station in South Delhi’s Mehrauli that left six people dead, and a fire at a B&B facility in South Delhi’s Hauz Rani that claimed 23 lives.