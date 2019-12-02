DDA to enlist agencies for geo-tagging houses

The agency has finished demarcating boundaries of 625 colonies and maps of over 200 such settlements are already up on its web portal for RWAs to file their objections and suggestions. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) The agency has finished demarcating boundaries of 625 colonies and maps of over 200 such settlements are already up on its web portal for RWAs to file their objections and suggestions. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will empanel agencies for fixing geo-coordinates of houses — a necessary step for residents of unauthorised colonies to seek ownership rights of their properties.

Additionally, residents will also have to upload detailed illustrations of architectural components in homes and ownership documents.

The DDA will launch a portal on December 16 to start the process of PM-UDAY (Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana) to confer ownership rights on residents of over 1,700 unauthorised colonies.

DDA officials said the agency will arrange help desks at various places — details of which shall be displayed on the portal and at the Suvidha Kendra — where an applicant can produce original documents for verification.

A senior DDA official said that the DDA will create another web portal and empanel agencies for fixing geo-coordinates of plots. The agency plans to hand over ownership certificates to 100-150 people in December.

