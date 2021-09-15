Delhi: DDA to build international sports complex in Dwarka

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved a proposal to set up an international sports complex in Dwarka that will also have spaces for hotels, a convention centre, retail outlets and residential blocks.

DDA sports commissioner D Sarkar said that residential spaces like service apartments would be mainly for athletes.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the DDA, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday.

A senior DDA official said that the idea is to conduct national and international-level tournaments at these venues as well as allowing locals to use the facilities.

“The Authority has approved Development Control Norms to develop Sports Complex at Sector-19, Dwarka as International Sports Complex, which will be first of its kind,” said the DDA.

Spread over 53 acres, it will also have real estate projects like hotels, retail, convention centre, residential (spaces), it added. The commercial facilities shall include transit accommodation, said DDA.

The integrated complex will have a FIFA-compliant football stadium, shooting range, swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, etc.

“It will be a first of its kind sporting facility keeping up with modern, international standards. It will showcase sports at national and international levels,” a senior official said.

The DDA members in the meeting said that it should be ensured that the facilities are not monopolised by particular groups and are available to the general public too, on the basis of membership or pay and play service.

The facility will be developed in public-private partnership mode and it would take around two years to complete the project, said a senior official.

At present, the land-owning agency has 15 sports complexes, including Siri Fort, Yamuna, three mini-complexes with facilities for a few sports and two golf courses.