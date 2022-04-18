Not many takers for DDA’s special housing scheme, fewer than one-third flats sold

The Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) draw of lots for its Special Housing Scheme 2021 saw less than one-third of takers with 5,227 out of 18,335 flats being allotted to applicants.

The land-owning agency said that 9,790 flats were put in the final draw and 5,227 flats have been allotted to successful applicants.

The DDA said that initially, it had placed 18,335 flats located in 28 localities under the scheme. However, it went ahead with 9,790 flats in response to it getting only 12,387 applicants who deposited the requisite registration fee.

“Among the applicants, most of them gave preference for certain localities like Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Dwarka but the preferences for Narela sub-city was not as per the expectations,” said a senior DDA official.

The preferences of the applicants for LIG flats at Sector G7 and EWS flats at Sector A1 to A4 in Narela was just 687 and 2,234 respectively, against the 6,546 and 5,033 flats being offered in these two localities, he said.

“Therefore it was decided to put only 687 and 2,346 flats of the localities in the final draw so as to avoid the possibility of scattered allotment of flats to applicants among various blocks and towers in these localities. As a reason, 9,790 flats were only put in the final draw and 5,227 flats have been allotted to successful applicants,” said the DDA.

The maximum price of a flat is about Rs 2.14 crore in the HIG category in Jasola. The inventory consists of 205 HIG flats, 976 MIG flats, 11,452 LIG flats and 5,702 flats under the EWS/Janta flats category. Around 8,000 of these flats are in Narela and the remaining are spread around in areas like Rohini, Dwarka, Siraspur, Ramgarh, Lok Nayak Puram.

A senior DDA official said that connectivity could be one of the reasons behind a large number of people not coming forward, but added that the DDA has worked on it and in several new infrastructure projects including Knowledge City, Metro, third ring road would be coming up in areas like Narela soon. “We are hopeful that in the coming days, these areas would also be in great demand,” he said.

To expedite the metro project in Narela and outer Delhi areas for its comprehensive development, the DDA had released Rs 130 crore to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. DMRC has planned a 23-km-long Metrolite corridor between Rithala and Narela as part of its Phase 4 project. This well enhance connectivity in Northwest Delhi areas, said the official.

Sources in the DDA said that another reason flats are losing out to private developers is because they provide flats at lower rates in the NCR. In previous schemes too, there had been rejections due to water, transport, and last-mile connectivity issues.