DDA special housing scheme: Now, visit sample flats before making a bid

As part of its special housing scheme, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has provided a facility for prospective buyers to visit sample flats in different localities. They will be assisted by an DDA official for the same.

On Thursday, the DDA launched its special scheme in which 18,335 flats are on sale in four categories — High Income Group (HIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG) and Janta flats — at areas such as Jasola, Dwarka, Rohini, and Narela.

A senior DDA official said these sample flats are in Dwarka 19 B and 16 B, Jasola, Sirsapur, Rohini Sector 34 and 35, Narela, Mangla-puri. He said that DDA officials would be present at the sites from 10 am to 6 pm to assist people.

The exact location of the flats and their categories have been uploaded on the DDA website. A dedicated help desk has been set up at its office at DDA Vikas Sadan for resolving people’s grievances regarding the scheme.

There are 205 flats in the HIG category of which 182 are at Jasola. These are priced between Rs 1.9 to Rs 2.1 crore. There are 976 flats in the MIG category in areas like Dwarka Sector 19, Dwarka Sector 16, Narela Sector A1. In 1 BHK category of LIG, 11,452 flats are up for sale in areas like Narela, Rohini, Sirsapur. There are 5,702 Janta flats, mostly in Narela.

The houses in the special scheme are from previous schemes — unsold or surrendered — which have been clubbed together and offered at a cheaper rate, said a DDA official.

The official said people can apply for the scheme till February 7: “Based on the response, draw of lots is likely to be held in February end.”