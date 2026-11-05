DDA sells 9,332 flats this FY, registers 80% year-on-year growth

Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He repo... Read More
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has sold 9,332 flats between April and October this year against 5,198 during the same period last year — registering a year-on-year growth of nearly 80%.
“This represents an increase of 4,134 flats in sales, reflecting growing public confidence in DDA’s housing initiatives. The significant growth in housing sales reflects the impact of sustained efforts by DDA, backed by the continuous monitoring and keen oversight of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, towards accelerating the development of Delhi’s sub-cities,” the DDA said in a statement.
Sales across all major categories — Low Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), and High Income Group (HIG) — in the first seven months of the current financial year also surpassed the total sales for each segment throughout the last financial year.
DDA said it had sold 5,171 LIG units, 1,704 MIG, and 820 HIG units between April and October. In financial year 2025–26, the authority had sold 3,547 LIG flats, 1,580 MIG flats, and 404 HIG flats.
Narela accounted for over 90% of the total sales so far this year, officials said, boosted by infrastructure projects, including the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), the proposed Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro extension, and an upcoming education hub in the area.
DDA has extended the booking period of its ongoing housing schemes under a first-come, first-served system till December 31. These schemes include DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025, DDA Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026 and DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026.
Narela, recently renamed Vindhyachal, is one of the DDA’s three major sub-city projects, along with Dwarka and Rohini. While planning began in the late 1980s, large-scale construction picked up only in the early 2000s, with flats being offered for sale from around 2010. Residents here have in the past complained of poor maintenance, irregular water supply and lack of security.
The completion of the UER-II last year has reduced travel time to other parts of Delhi, while the approved Rithala-Narela-Nathupur corridor under Delhi Metro’s Phase IV is expected to be operational in the next four to five years.