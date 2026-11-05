DDA sells 9,332 flats this FY, registers 80% year-on-year growth

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has sold 9,332 flats between April and October this year against 5,198 during the same period last year — registering a year-on-year growth of nearly 80%.

“This represents an increase of 4,134 flats in sales, reflecting growing public confidence in DDA’s housing initiatives. The significant growth in housing sales reflects the impact of sustained efforts by DDA, backed by the continuous monitoring and keen oversight of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, towards accelerating the development of Delhi’s sub-cities,” the DDA said in a statement.

Sales across all major categories — Low Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), and High Income Group (HIG) — in the first seven months of the current financial year also surpassed the total sales for each segment throughout the last financial year.