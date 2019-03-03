DDA scheme: 10,000 flats up for sale

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is likely to launch its 2019 housing scheme on Tuesday, in which 10,370 flats flats will be up for sale.

A senior official DDA said, “We will be announcing the scheme on Tuesday; the registration process will be completely online this time and will start in mid-March.” The draw of lots and the allotment process will begin in June-July.

This time, the agency has also decided to do away with an earlier clause that said people who owned a DDA flat couldn’t apply for one in new schemes.

This will be the first time that the process will be completely online on the DDA website, including submission of applications and financial transactions.

Flats for sale this year include 960 EWS flats at Narela; 8,383 LIG flats at Narela and Vasant Kunj; 579 MIG flats at Vasant Kunj; and 448 HIG flats at Vasant Kunj.