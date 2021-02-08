DDA relaxes master plan norms for development in unauthorised colonies

The proposal has been put up on the DDA website for suggestions and objections from the public.

Group housing societies can now be formed in the capital’s unauthorised colonies, with the Delhi Development Authority relaxing norms in its master plan with an eye on developing these colonies.

“Under the new scheme, the DDA has proposed relaxing master plan norms. As a result, people will be able to form societies and get group housing schemes sanctioned for a minimum plot area of 2,000 square metres (instead of 3,000 sqm as per the master plan), provided the plot has access from a 12-metre road (instead of 18 m under the master plan),” said DDA vice-chairman Anurag Jain.

Such societies can be formed if they fulfill certain conditions: merged plots should measure 2,000 sqm (minimum); there should be a minimum of 12 metres right of way for easy entry of ambulances; they must follow norms for parking; and have green spaces.

“There are two ways to opt for the scheme. One is if people with vacant land come together, form a developer entity and submit a regeneration scheme to local authorities for approval. The other is if existing houses are razed and new societies are formed, with better facilities and more space. We are incentivising people for redevelopment,” said the official, adding that land owners or RWAs can apply for the scheme.

Under the second option, people must get layout plans prepared and approved by the DDA. “Unauthorised colonies will have to meet certain requirements such as having access for fire tenders, proper structural safety of buildings, a disaster management plan, a common open area, healthcare and education facilities,” said an official.

While the DDA has been giving ownership rights to people under the PM-UDAY scheme, officials said the new scheme is aimed at providing better facilities and according status similar to authorised colonies. The Union Cabinet, on October 23 last year, approved ownership rights to over 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.