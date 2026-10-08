DDA begins process to rehabilitate 45 slum clusters housing 1 lakh people

How Delhi handles slum rehabilitation has undergone big changes over the past couple of months. Amendments were made to the city’s slum policy, making slum dwellers eligible for getting a flat in place of their current home.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday initiated the process of rehabilitation of more than one lakh slum dwellers, in what is seen as one of the first big movements under the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2047.

The agency floated Request for Proposals (RFP) for appointment of three Transaction Advisors for preparing feasibility reports for 15 projects covering 45 slum clusters across the city. The clusters comprise approximately 21,229 households spread over 135.74 acres of land.

The slum clusters in Badli, Shahdara, Pitampura and Tilak Nagar house the largest number of households to be considered for rehabilitation.

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The move comes over three months after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on slum rehabilitation in the city and directed the DDA and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to issue tenders for five slum clusters within 45 days, and to float tenders for at least five public-private partnership (PPP)-based rehabilitation projects every month.