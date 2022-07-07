DDA holds public meetings to clear apprehensions on land pooling policy

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted public meetings in Tigipur and Mohammadpur-Ramzanpur villages to answer people’s queries and clear doubts regarding the land pooling policy on Wednesday.

Issues pertaining to the land pooling policy, the proposed amendments, the consortium formation modalities, the External Development Charge (EDC) issue, the 60:40 division of land, and the ground-level implementation of the policy were discussed at the public meetings held on Saturday, the DDA said in a statement.

DDA Commissioner (Land Pooling) Tariq Thomas and Director (Land Pooling) Amrish Kumar were present at the public meetings, along with other officials and staff of the department and social organisations of Delhi Dehat. Traders and builders also participated in the meetings and discussed key points regarding the implementation of the policy.

“The commissioner and the director of land pooling listened to the issues and problems of landowners, developers and stakeholders and clarified all the points, including the process for consortium formation and the expected timelines, the construction of the UER-II section falling in the P-II zone connecting NH-1 to Bandh Road,” according to the DDA.

The DDA also said five other sectors in three zones — P-II, N and L — are under consideration or going through a reconciliation process for the issuance of a provisional notice for the formation of a consortium. “These sectors are sector 1, 7 and 8 in P-II zone, sector 11 in N zone and sector 3 in L zone,” said the authority.

The entire area is divided into 129 sectors and, on average, each sector is anticipated to accommodate a population of 80,000 to one lakh. The total pooled land under the policy is 7,298 hectares, the statement said.