DDA proposal: Allow gyms, yoga centres to run in areas of residence

In a relief to gym, yoga and wellness centre owners in the capital, the Delhi Development Authority Wednesday proposed new regulations allowing them to operate from residential areas.

Advertising

In a meeting headed by L-G Anil Baijal, the DDA has proposed amendments to Master Plan 2021.

DDA vice-chairperson Tarun Kapoor, however, said that centres which are yet to come up will be allowed to operate from the ground floor and basement only.

He added that the notification will take up to three months.

Advertising

The proposal comes days after the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee ordered sealing of all fitness centres, gyms and yoga and meditation centres which opened after August 12, 2008.

The Master Plan of Delhi 2021 does not allow fitness centres outside of DDA market complexes or shopping malls. However, an amendment in 2013 had declared gyms and centres that came up before August 12, 2008, as legal.

Nod to Lake View Complex

The DDA Wednesday approved the development of Lake View Complex/Sanjay Lake Park Complex on 10.26 hectares of land at Trilokpuri.

The establishment will be built along the lines of residential property based on mixed use development on Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) norms.

Under the TOD policy, the DDA will plan the area as a sustainable urban centre with space and facilities for work, shopping, transport and entertainment. The construction will be carried out by private developers.

The agency has also approved amalgamation of two flats in Narela, as smaller size of such flats was resulting in many of them remaining unsold.

DDA said that 1,000 LIG flats (500 pairs) in Pocket-4 & 5, Sector G-7/G-8, Narela will be amalgamated.

“The authority has decided to allot 1,000 LIG flats (500 pairs). Two adjacent LIG flats will be allotted in pair to a buyer with the permission to amalgamate two flats with an approximate plinth area of 99.8 sqm and at approximate cost of Rs 45 lakh,” said an official.