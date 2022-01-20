DDA plans revamp for Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Place; Rs 26.6 crore allotted

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to refurbish two prime markets in South Delhi — Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Place.

The work at both markets is in progress and a provision of Rs 26.60 crore has been made for the same, said a senior DDA official.

The redevelopment plan of Nehru Place includes a skywalk, an amphitheatre, automated parking, exhibition halls, recreational areas, and dedicated vending zones, he said.

Nehru Place is the biggest market in Delhi for computer-related products. Portable cabins and dedicated vending zones are also being readied so that the shops do not spread out in a haphazard manner, he said. The skywalk would connect the Metro station to Nehru Place, he added. An underground reservoir will also be built in the area to make it safer in case a fire breaks out, the official said.

The proposed parking at Nehru Place will have space for around 800 vehicles in addition to current surface parking lots.

Bhikaji Cama Place, which was once a popular commercial centre but has been gradually losing its sheen, would also be redeveloped.

A senior DDA official said the ground-floor plaza is getting beautified using granite. Escalator provision is also being thought of, he said. The sewerage line is also being relaid and the fire system is being fixed. “Currently, there is no system of getting adequate water in case of fire,” he said. A multi-level car parking would also be started soon.

According to the DDA official, the corridor is being made greener and a small amphitheatre will also come up at the ground floor.

He explained that due to the ban on construction, work on the project came to a halt, but it has resumed now. Both the sites would be developed in six-months, he added. The idea is to beautify the space and make it safe as well, the official said.