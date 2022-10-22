DDA pitch: Cut trees in Delhi, plant them elsewhere

Can compensatory afforestation for projects of the Union government or public sector units (PSUs) that entail tree felling in Delhi be done in neighbouring states, as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) requested? The call will be taken on a “case to case basis”, the Forest Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) decided at a recent meeting.

According to the minutes of the committee’s meeting held last month, the Chairman of the DDA had requested in a letter dated March 30 “to relax para 2.3(v) of the guidelines to allow CA (compensatory afforestation) over degraded forest land in neighbouring States of Delhi for projects of Central government/PSUs in Delhi citing scarcity of land in Delhi”.

As per the Forest (Conservation) Rules, 2022, a State or Union Territory having forest cover more than 33% of their geographical area can undertake compensatory afforestation in another State or UT having forest cover less than 20%, the minutes of the committee’s meeting noted. According to the India State of Forest report 2021, Delhi has a forest cover of 13.15%, which is less than the 33% mandated by the rules to be able to undertake compensatory afforestation in another State or UT.

The minutes of the meeting also stated that a request was received from the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh that it will not be possible for the state to allow compensatory afforestation of other States or UTs due to the ceiling of 20% of forest cover prescribed in the rules. As per the India State of Forest report 2021, Madhya Pradesh has a forest cover of 25.14% of its geographical area.

Since a similar situation of high “urbanisation level” and forest cover less than 33% of geographical area also exists in other UTs like Chandigarh, Daman and Diu and Puducherry, “such UTs may also request that they be allowed to raise CA in other States and UTs”, according to the minutes.

On the decision of the committee, the minutes said: “Therefore, the Committee recommended that in cases where raising of CA is not possible in the same State/UT where diversion of forest land is proposed due to scarcity of land and on account of any other valid reasons, the Ministry, in such cases, on case to case basis, may allow raising of CA in other States/UTs, in public interest. Ministry may issue a clarification in this regard.”

“The recommendation of the FAC is that in general, we will stick to the policy. In general, we are not going to deviate from the Rule. But we can take this on a case-to-case basis. We are not sweepingly going to deviate from the guideline, and this will only be considered on a case-to-case basis,” said a source in the MoEFCC.

Advertisement

“There are two riders — states which have 33% of forest and they don’t have non-forest land for plantation can opt for CA in other states. There’s another rider that they should take up CA in those states where forest cover is less than 20%… that is, forest cover is scanty. So that plantation will be done in those states with less forest cover. The committee received representation from two types of States, one like Delhi with the population and design of National Capital Territory, and one from MP, which won’t qualify to take plantations from other States,” the source said.