The DDA park where 17-yr-old girl was gangraped: 142 acres of darkness, 29 gates and gaps in security

At 7.30 pm on Tuesday, the only sound cutting through the darkness of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) park in South Delhi was a security guard’s whistle.

“Please leave, the park will close at 8,” he called out as he walked along a barely visible path. In one hand he carried a torch, in the other, a mobile phone. There was not a functioning lamp post in sight.

Barely 24 hours ago, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped at the park, in front of her male friend. Police said the three accused had allegedly taken advantage of the darkness and isolation of the stretch.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

One guard said around 300 lamp posts are installed across the park, but most did not work. “You cannot see a working single lamp post along this stretch,” the guard added. One guard said around 300 lamp posts are installed across the park, but most did not work. “You cannot see a working single lamp post along this stretch,” the guard added.

On Tuesday evening, little appeared to have changed.

The guard cabin near a gate, the closest entry point to the spot where the alleged incident took place, had no electricity. There were no CCTV cameras inside the park as well, police said. Most of the cameras at its entry gates are non-functional.

The park is spread across around 142 acres and has 29 gates, according to the DDA. Different sections are interconnected, with informal pathways. Damaged portions of its outer boundary also make it difficult to control entry and exit, the guards said.

Lamp posts, CCTVs don’t work

One guard said around 300 lamp posts are installed across the park, but most did not work. “You cannot see a working single lamp post along this stretch,” the guard added.

Story continues below this ad

A little had changed since Monday except for the increased police presence, according to the guard.

“Since morning, the same kind of people have been moving around the park. The situation here is the same as it was yesterday,” he said.

He then walked into the park, recording a video of the poorly lit area on his phone. His supervisor, he said, had instructed the guards to do so. “Perhaps it is because of yesterday’s incident,” he added.

Another guard said nine guards each were deployed during eight-hour shifts, with personnel stationed at the six main gates. A guard had been posted at the gate near which the alleged assault took place, but he was stationed at some distance from the crime spot, he said.

Story continues below this ad

“Sometimes local police also do patrolling but not every day,” he added. “Although we and sometimes police personnel are deployed at most of the park’s main gates, its expansive boundary, damaged walls and several informal pathways continue to make it difficult to regulate entry and exit.”

Concern of local residents

Nikhil Saxena, vice-president of the RWA of a residential colony located near the park, said residents had raised safety concerns for months. “The area is very huge. There is no patrolling. The colony shares a boundary with the park, and residents have reported bottles and stones being thrown from its side,” he added.

Karan Aggarwal, a resident of another nearby society, raised similar concerns. “The park sees a footfall of 2,000 people daily. Earlier, a PCR van used to be there for patrolling, but that is not enough. What happened yesterday is not an isolated incident. People drink and consume drugs in the dark spots of the park. There are no strict checks.”

A visitor to the park said, “Local people are afraid to enter the park in the evening because it is poorly lit and has become a hub for drug users and thieves,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

An elderly man, who was also at the park, added that police patrol in the evenings and at night, using torches to ask people to leave.

What DDA says and police rues

A DDA spokesperson, meanwhile, said its lighting installations were functional and inspected regularly. “DDA is also undertaking a comprehensive assessment of security manpower and deployment requirements, keeping in view the extensive area of the park and its 29 access points. Coordination with Delhi Police is being further strengthened to ensure enhanced patrolling and a prompt response to any suspicious activity or emergency situation,” the spokesperson added.

According to Delhi Police officers, they had raised concerns regarding the park and the adjoining area several times, most recently in July. “We have pointed out that the area becomes pitch dark after sunset and lacks functioning lights… There have been multiple communications sent to the various agencies,” an officer said.

Story continues below this ad

The size of the park, he added, made patrolling difficult. “Even if patrolling is done, the mere size is so much that if you walk through one area, by the time you reach back the time taken is long.”

Late Tuesday, police stepped up their presence. Around 8 pm, a team, including senior district officers, entered the park carrying batons and torches. They said they had started from Gate 1 and would patrol the interconnected sections.

“Security vigil will continue until late at night,” an officer said.