DDA not handing over sites for mohalla clinics, Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government Friday told the Delhi HC that the DDA is not handing over 200 sites to set up mohalla clinics on the ground that it is impermissible under the capital’s 2021 Master Plan.

The government also told a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao that the land owning agency has told them they will have to wait till 2021 for the next plan period.

Delhi government’s additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose also told the bench that apart from the DDA, various other local agencies, including the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB), were creating hurdles in setting up the mohalla clinics on land owned by them.

Taking note, the bench issued notices to the DDA, DMRC, DJB and other local agencies, seeking their stand on the Delhi government’s application by March 29.

Filing the application for the government, Ghose contended that 333 sites for which no objection certificates (NOC) had been received have been handed over to the Public Works Department to construct the clinics within three months.

He further said that in respect of some proposed sites, DDA has refused to grant permission saying no specific land can be earmarked in the layout plan for those areas as norms for the same are not given in the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2021.

According to Delhi government’s application, DDA has also said that no land can be allotted for mohalla clinics “without amendment in the MPD”.

Ghose said that these are porta cabins and not permanent structures, and section 11A of the DDA Act permits modification of the MPD. The Delhi government has sought directions to DDA to reconsider its stand and make available the requisite land along with the NOCs.

It also urged the court to direct DMRC to waive the requirement of payment of licence fees.

The government filed the application in the pending PIL by NGO Justice for All which has sought direction to authorities to set up mohalla clinics across the capital.

Mohalla clinics are primary health centres that offer basic package of essential health services, including medicines, diagnostics and consultation free of cost.

These clinics serve as the first point of contact for people, and are meant to reduce the load of referrals on secondary and tertiary health facilities.

Almost each of the 189 mohalla clinics cater to 100-150 patients every day, on an average.