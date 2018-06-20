DDA nod to Master Plan amendments

These amendments were passed Tuesday in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and will be notified by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs These amendments were passed Tuesday in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and will be notified by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved the proposed amendments to the Master Plan 2021 for local shopping complexes which will bar residential premises from having liquor shops, bars, discos and pubs, and will allow all shops-cum-residential complexes to have a uniform floor area ratio (FAR).

Another amendment will allow traders to use upper floors of shopping centres for commercial purposes after paying the required charges, a DDA official said.

These amendments were passed Tuesday in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and will be notified by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which will also file an affidavit in the Supreme Court, the official said.

Owners of small plots will be allowed to amalgamate their plots with other plots up to 1,000 sq metres to enjoy larger space, the official added.

In case there is no parking facility in the vicinity, the local body concerned will be allowed to declare such areas as pedestrian shopping areas. Public transport authority shall ensure last-mile connectivity to these areas, the official said.

“The owners of standalone godowns will need to get the plans approved within one year from the date of notification. Owners of plots falling in non-conforming areas and on less than 30-metre roads will have to shift to other conforming areas,” the official said.

The official said that the amendments will provide relief to some traders as their shops will be de-sealed, adding that the de-sealing of these shops will take place immediately after notification of the amendments.

