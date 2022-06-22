scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
DDA nod to e-waste park, NDRF HQ and AIIMS revamp

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who is also the DDA chairperson, cleared the proposals for redevelopment plan of 79.73 hectares comprising five land parcels for development of AIIMS as a world-class medical university and change of land use from recreational to public.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 22, 2022 1:53:18 am
The plan envisages upgradation of the campus and its facilities to create a smart and sustainable campus that meets all requirements of healthcare, education and research.

To enhance public health infrastructure in the national capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Tuesday cleared the decks for redevelopment of AIIMS, apart from setting up of an e-waste management park and establishment of the National Disaster Response Force headquarters.

For e-waste management, the DDA has given approval for a change of land use for up to 21-acre land from residential to utility for setting up e-waste management (eco-park) at Village Holambi Kalan, near Narela. The activities in the park will target small and medium-scale enterprises clusters involved in e-waste recycling. This will be the first of its kind in Delhi, said DDA.

The authority has also approved a change of land use of 0.6769 hectares of land at Vasant Vihar in the capital for the establishment of the headquarters for the NDRF.

