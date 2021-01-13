DDA nod to change land use for new Ravidas temple

In early October last year, the DDA had approved the proposal to allot the plot of land, and also recommended the change of land use. (File photo)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Tuesday approved a proposal to change the land use of a plot allotted by it for building a new structure of the Guru Ravidas Temple, which was demolished by the urban body on the directions of the Supreme Court in 2019. The new structure will come up at the Jahanpanah City Forest area, officials said.

The approved land was allotted by DDA “at the same site” where the old structure existed in the forest area at South Delhi.

“As the land was located in Jahanpanah City Forest, change of land use from ‘recreational’ to ‘public and semi-public’, and an NOC from the state forest department, was required. The authority had initially approved the proposal for change of land use. On the recommendations of the board of enquiry, the Authority gave its approval and the proposal shall be sent to Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development for final notification,” said a senior DDA official.

The decision to change the land use of the allotted 400 square metres plot from “recreational” to “public and semi-public for religious purposes” was taken during an online meeting of the authority, chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of the body.

In early October last year, the DDA had approved the proposal to allot the plot of land, and also recommended the change of land use.

In August 2019, huge protests by members of the Dalit community had broken out in Delhi and Punjab, after the structure of the old Ravidas temple was demolished.