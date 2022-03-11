DDA nod to amend housing regulations in bid to attract more buyers

The DDA has approved an amendment in housing regulations to allow the public to participate in its schemes even if they or their family members own a flat or plot in Delhi, provided it doesn’t measure over 67 sqm, the authority said.

The decision was taken during a meeting held under the chairmanship of L-G Anil Baijal, by DDA to attract more buyers.

The Authority gave nod to an amendment in the DDA (Management and Disposal of Housing Estate) Regulations, 1968, officials said.

“To attract more buyers, the Authority has approved an amendment in DDA housing regulations to allow the public to participate in DDA housing schemes even if they or their family members own a flat or a plot of the area above 67 sqm in Delhi,” the DDA said in a statement.

Regulation 7 prescribes that only those persons will be eligible for allotment of DDA flats who don’t own a flat or land in Delhi, nor do their family members, officials said.

It has been restricting the demand for DDA flats to a “considerable extent,” the housing authority claimed.

“Besides, a number of waitlisted allottees will be equal to the number of flats offered under the scheme as against 25 per cent, as per the existing regulation. The unsold flats of developing areas may be offered on a first come first serve basis and no condition in terms of ownership of flats shall apply to the applicants. In other words, unsold flats can be purchased by an applicant even though he/she may be having a flat or plot in Delhi,” it said.

Public entities (central or state government departments or organisations) will also be eligible for allotment of such unsold flats, the DDA said.

The proposal approved by the DDA will be sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for its nod, and notification of the proposed amendments, officials said.