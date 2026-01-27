DDA Nagrik Awas Yojana 2026: Here’s how to buy a flat in Delhi at 25% discount

Flats in Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched the Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026, offering discounted residential flats across select locations in the national capital. Under the scheme, buyers can avail a 25 per cent discount on flats across categories, including HIG, MIG, LIG and EWS.

DDA flats: Where are DDA flats located?

The scheme mainly covers flats in Narela, along with LIG units in Siraspur, and iaimed at improving access to affordable housing in Delhi.

DDA housing scheme 2026: When can I register for DDA flats?

Registration for the Nagrik Awaas Yojana began on January 24, 2026 at 12:00 noon. Booking will be open from January 28, 2026 at 12:00 noon via DDA’s online portal.

Register today- https://t.co/JAnU8KK2Z9 pic.twitter.com/zvgBrk5pVQ — Delhi Development Authority (@official_dda) January 24, 2026

DDA flats in Delhi: How to register to buy DDA flats?

The application process is entirely online and begins with registration on the DDA Awaas Portal at eservices.dda.org.in.

New users need to create an account by paying a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,500, while existing users can log in directly.

DDA flat booking: What is booking amount to buy DDA flats?

Once registered, applicants can browse available flats and choose a unit based on location and income category.

After selecting a flat, buyers are required to pay a booking amount to secure the property.

The booking amount varies by category, ranging from Rs 50,000 for EWS flats to Rs 10 lakh for HIG flats. This amount is adjusted against the total cost of the flat if the allotment is confirmed.

DDA flats price: Category-wise booking amount for DDA flats

Once you select a flat, you must pay a booking amount to secure it:

Once you select a flat, you must pay a booking amount to secure it:

HIG Flat: Rs. 10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh Only)

MIG Flat: Rs. 4,00,000/- (Rupees Four Lakh Only)

LIG Flat: Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakh Only)

EWS Flat: Rs. 50,000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand Only)

DDA flat booking: How to get DDA flat booking demand and allotment letter

Following the booking, DDA issues a Demand-cum-Allotment Letter, outlining the remaining payment schedule and other formalities. Applicants must complete the payment within the stipulated time and ensure that all submitted details are accurate.

Any false or incorrect information can lead to cancellation of the allotment.

After full payment, buyers must complete stamp duty and property registration as per Delhi government rules. Ownership is transferred only after registration is finalised.