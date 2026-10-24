Plans on integrated transport, parking management in Delhi in focus at key DDA meeting

A Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA), to bring different modes of transport in the Capital under one roof, and a Unified Parking Planning Framework, to actively manage city’s ever-growing demand, were among the proposed frameworks of the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD-2047) discussed at a key meeting by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday, said officials.
Under the proposed UMTA in the MPD-2047, preparation and implementation of a Comprehensive Mobility Plan for the Capital are in focus.
On the other hand, the parking framework aims to ensure coordinated planning, management and regulation of parking. It also proposes identifying parking management areas in localities experiencing high traffic and congestion, rationalising parking norms and making better use of existing facilities.
The eleventh stakeholder consultation, held on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday, focused on decongesting the city and promoting sustainable urban mobility.
Representatives from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Traffic Police, Transport Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Asian Development Bank (ADB), among others, participated in the meeting.
The DDA said the consultation was part of its ongoing three-month stakeholder outreach programme to familiarise different groups with MPD-2047 and incorporate their feedback into its implementation.
MPD-2047 envisages expanding Delhi’s Metro network from 416 km to 695 km, while the Namo Bharat network in the National Capital Region is proposed to grow from 82 km to 383 km.
It also proposes strengthening multimodal connectivity through transit hubs at Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar and Kashmere Gate, with a focus on improving last-mile access through intermediate public transport and non-motorised transport.
The plan further envisages around 200 km of cycle tracks, alongside safer pedestrian infrastructure, universal accessibility and improved street design to encourage walking and cycling.
Other proposed decongestion measures include developing new roads, underpasses, elevated corridors and cross-corridors, bridging missing road links, improving junctions and removing bottlenecks.
The proposal also envisages using clean fuels, advanced transit systems, and artificial intelligence for traffic and parking management.