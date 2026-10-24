Plans on integrated transport, parking management in Delhi in focus at key DDA meeting

A Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA), to bring different modes of transport in the Capital under one roof, and a Unified Parking Planning Framework, to actively manage city’s ever-growing demand, were among the proposed frameworks of the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD-2047) discussed at a key meeting by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday, said officials.

Under the proposed UMTA in the MPD-2047, preparation and implementation of a Comprehensive Mobility Plan for the Capital are in focus.

On the other hand, the parking framework aims to ensure coordinated planning, management and regulation of parking. It also proposes identifying parking management areas in localities experiencing high traffic and congestion, rationalising parking norms and making better use of existing facilities.