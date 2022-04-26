DDA likely to sell around 13,000 unallotted flats on first come, first served basis

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is likely to sell around 13,000 flats on a ‘first come, first served basis’ after the landowning agency could not sell them through a draw of lots in the recently concluded scheme, a senior DDA official said.

The DDA’s draw of lots for its Special Housing Scheme 2021, which was conducted a few weeks ago, saw less than one-third of takers with 5,227 out of 18,335 flats being allotted to applicants.

“We have placed a proposal in the ministry, once approved, these flats would be sold on a first come, first served basis using online platforms,” he said.

Sources said that since these were flats that were there from previous schemes, the agency would get the permission.

DDA commissioner (Housing) V S Yadav said if it is approved, and it becomes a part of the policy, the agency would be able to put the houses on a first come, first served basis after conducting a draw of lots.

This policy would be for those flats that are either surrendered, rejected or have remained unallotted during housing schemes after conducting the draw of lots, said another official.

Around 8,000 of these flats are in Narela, and the remaining are spread around in areas like Rohini, Dwarka, Siraspur, Ramgarh and Lok Nayak Puram.

He said the draw of lots left several “serious” buyers without flats, but those who would have applied for investment purposes had their names come up in the draw.

“There is no point in holding these flats for the next draw when we receive requests from people who want to purchase these flats as it suits their requirements. So, we have sought permission,” he said.

As per rules, the DDA can presently conduct a draw of lots followed by a mini draw, in which only around 20% of the people who were kept waiting during the first draw participate.

The DDA flats, which were once coveted and much sought, were losing competition since 2014 to private developers that are providing better amenities at lower rates in the national capital region. In 2014, around 10,000 flats were surrendered as owners complained of the lack of transport connectivity, water supply and small sizes of units mostly in areas such as Bawana, Narela and Rohini.

A senior DDA official said connectivity could be one of the reasons behind a large number of people not coming forward, but added that the DDA has worked on it. In several new infrastructure projects, like the Knowledge City, Metro and the Third Ring Road would be coming up in areas like Narela soon.

“We are hopeful that in the coming days, these areas would also be in great demand,” he said.