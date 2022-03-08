DDA launches web portal showing layout plans of Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday launched a web portal (dalop.org.in) displaying layout plans of various regions in the national capital to make old records accessible to people.

“The DDA got all the layout plans collected from the 17 planning zones of Delhi for an area of 1,483 sqkm. These layouts are 40-70 years old. The latest approved layouts were identified, scanned and digitised for which a consultancy firm was awarded the work,” said a senior DDA official.

“The layout plans which were available with various urban local bodies such as municipal corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council, DDA, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation have been digitised for the public to access them easier,” the official said.

Earlier, the physical layouts were not legible. The scanned layouts were vectorised and stitched together zone-wise and the zones were overlaid on the master plan of Delhi.

The graphical user interface of the portal displays various features and tools to facilitate viewing and downloading of the layout plans of various urban local bodies. The public can view and download the layout plans already approved by the concerned authorities.

The work was assigned to the DDA by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs as part of the government’s ‘ease of doing business’ vision, said officials.