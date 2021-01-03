DDA launches new housing scheme

The DDA launched its new housing scheme on Saturday with 1,354 flats on offer for various categories at locations such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini. The costliest ones are in Jasola Vihar, priced at Rs 2.14 crore.

This time the maximum number of flats, 757, have been offered in the MIG (middle income group) category, an official said. The scheme has been launched online, for which the DDA has developed a software, AWAAS, to help people from processing of applications to the possession of flats.

The scheme was virtually launched by DDA vice-chairman Anurag Jain.

For HIG, LIG and EWS/Janta categories, the number of flats on offer are 254, 52 and 291 respectively.