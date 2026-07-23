DDA housing scheme for corporates and govt staff: 25 per cent discount for 1,200 Narela flats

The scheme covers 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats at Pocket-11, Sector A1-A4, Narela. After the discount, prices start at Rs 33.40 lakh for a 1 BHK, Rs 75.55 lakh for a 2 BHK and Rs 1.065 crore for a 3 BHK.
In an effort to make buying houses more affordable for working professionals, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced a 25 per cent discount for 1200 ready-to-move flats in north Delhi’s Narela, under a new scheme, with registrations set to start from Friday, the agency said on Wednesday.
The discounted offering is the latest in a series of steps DDA has attempted to offload housing inventory in Narela, where it has struggled to find buyers for several years.
The DDA’s newly launched scheme ‘Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026’ is targeted particularly at serving and retired government employees as well as professionals from the corporate, business and entrepreneurial sectors, an official said.
Registration for the scheme will begin on July 24, while bookings will open from August 15 on a first come, first serve (FCFS) basis through the DDA Awaas Portal, officials said.
The scheme covers 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats at Pocket-11, Sector A1-A4, Narela. After the discount, prices start at Rs 33.40 lakh for a 1 BHK, Rs 75.55 lakh for a 2 BHK and Rs 1.065 crore for a 3 BHK.
A DDA spokesperson said that the scheme has been launched under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi & Chairman, DDA, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, with the objective of making home ownership more accessible for working professionals. “Through this initiative, DDA seeks to facilitate home ownership for individuals who have contributed, and continue to contribute, significantly to nation-building and India’s economic growth,” the spokesperson said.
According to officials, the scheme has placed no restriction on existing property ownership, allowing eligible applicants to buy a flat even if they already own residential property. The authority said adjoining units can also be amalgamated subject to DDA norms. The entire booking process will be conducted online, and sample flats have been opened for inspection. All flats are offered on a freehold basis, providing complete ownership rights to the allottees, an official said.
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Narela, recently renamed Vindhyachal, is one of the DDA’s three major sub-city projects, along with Dwarka and Rohini. While planning began in the late 1980s, large-scale construction picked up only in the early 2000s, with flats being offered for sale from around 2010. Residents here have in the past complained of poor maintenance, irregular water supply and lack of security.
Despite this, officials have attributed the renewed interest in buying flats in the Narela partly to improvements in connectivity. The completion of the Urban Extension Road-II last year has reduced travel time to other parts of Delhi, while the approved Rithala–Narela–Nathupur corridor under Delhi Metro’s Phase IV is expected to be operational in the next four to five years.
The latest scheme assumes significance as DDA historically has struggled to sell flats in Narela owing to connectivity gaps and civic issues. Data submitted by Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in the Lok Sabha last month highlighted the unsold inventory of the agency in DDA. According to the reply, since the early 2000s, DDA has constructed 62,801 flats in Narela, but has been able to sell only half of them.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More