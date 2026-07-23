DDA housing scheme for corporates and govt staff: 25 per cent discount for 1,200 Narela flats

The scheme covers 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats at Pocket-11, Sector A1-A4, Narela. After the discount, prices start at Rs 33.40 lakh for a 1 BHK, Rs 75.55 lakh for a 2 BHK and Rs 1.065 crore for a 3 BHK.

In an effort to make buying houses more affordable for working professionals, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced a 25 per cent discount for 1200 ready-to-move flats in north Delhi’s Narela, under a new scheme, with registrations set to start from Friday, the agency said on Wednesday.

The discounted offering is the latest in a series of steps DDA has attempted to offload housing inventory in Narela, where it has struggled to find buyers for several years.

The DDA’s newly launched scheme ‘Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026’ is targeted particularly at serving and retired government employees as well as professionals from the corporate, business and entrepreneurial sectors, an official said.