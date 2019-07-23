DDA Housing scheme 2019 lottery results to be announced today

DDA Housing SchemeDraw 2019 Lottery Result Date: The draw of lots for allotment of flats to applicants under the DDA’S Housing Scheme 2019 will take place Tuesday. The scheme, which ended on June 10, is for sale of nearly 18,000 newly-built flats in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas, for which the DDA has received about 50,000 applications.

Preparations are underway at the Vikas Sadan in New Delhi for the same. “The draw of lots for the scheme will be held on July 23 and begin at 12 noon, and the process will be streamed live on the web through the DDA website,” a senior DDA official said.

Those interested in the draw can either watch the live stream through the DDA website or can visit Nagarik Suvidha Kendra at Vikas Sadan at INA.

The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 was launched on March 25, offering flats across four categories. The flats available in these categories are – 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).

The deadline for application was extended by a month till June 10, after getting a lukewarm response. The earlier deadline was May 10.

For the economically weaker section (EWS) category, the application fee was fixed at Rs 25,000, for the LIG category it was Rs 1 lakh and for MIG and HIG flats Rs 2 lakh.

(With PTI inputs)